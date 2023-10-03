Rams with the combination of structural correctness and good wool qualities were in demand at the Allendale Merino sale September 23, Wellington.
The sale reached a top of $3600 to average $1079, with rams going to Coonamble, Tullamore, Mendoran as well as the Wellington district.
The top-priced ram of $3600 sold to long term clients of the Allendale breeding program, Mark, Peter and Colin Doherty of Goolma, near Gulgong.
The horned ram measured a fibre diameter of 19.1 micron, with standard deviation of +3.1, coefficient of variation on +16.2 and 100 per cent comfort factor.
The second top-price was achieved twice, with one ram being purchased by the Porter Family, Tullamore for $1800.
The Porter family also purchased an additional five rams to average $1200.
The other second top-priced ram was purchased by the Monk Family, Mendoran for $1800.
The family purchased another four rams in the draft to average $1000.
The volume buyer was Tuscan Pastoral, Girilambone, securing 10 rams to average $880.
Allendale Merinos stud principal Tony Inder said that thought there was a few of the studs larger clients missing from the sale, he was still really happy with the result and that there was all repeat buyer support, with one new buyer stepping into the market.
The clearance was 35 rams of the 50 offered, sold.
The sale was conducted by Milling Stuart Pty Ltd and MacDonaold Woolbrokers.
