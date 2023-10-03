The Land
Home/News

Allendale Merino sale sees repeat buyers step into the market

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
October 3 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top-price ram selling to The Doherty Brothers, Goolma, for $3600, with Jamie Stuart, Milling Stuart Pty Ltd, Dunedoo, Tony Indler, Allendale Merinos, Wellington, Andrew Mills, MacDonald and Co Woolbrokers, Dubbo, Peter, Mark and Colin Doherty, Goolma. Photo supplied.
Top-price ram selling to The Doherty Brothers, Goolma, for $3600, with Jamie Stuart, Milling Stuart Pty Ltd, Dunedoo, Tony Indler, Allendale Merinos, Wellington, Andrew Mills, MacDonald and Co Woolbrokers, Dubbo, Peter, Mark and Colin Doherty, Goolma. Photo supplied.

Rams with the combination of structural correctness and good wool qualities were in demand at the Allendale Merino sale September 23, Wellington.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.