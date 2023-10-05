The yard dog win at the Henty Machinery Field Days rounded out a trifecta road trip for Victorian entrant, Dale Thompson.
Mr Thompson and his wife Carolyn have run their stud, Broken River Kelpies, at Benalla, Vic, since 2005.
Mr Thompson said this year's win, on a score of 186 points, with the seven-year-old Broken River Jake, was his third consecutive competition win in the past week - and his third at Henty.
"We've been on the road for a week at another couple of trials and he's won both opens there. One was at Eugowra and the other at Molong, so Henty was his NSW trifecta," he said.
"He's been going really good for a few years now. He's won a few big opens," he said.
Mr Thompson's other wins in Henty's Hypro Mountain Valley Yard Dog Championships, also included 2012, and in 2016 he won with Jake's mother, the stud's foundation bitch, Roustabout Girl.
Mrs Thompson also competed a son of Jake, called Karana Jed, which placed equal third in this year's maiden yard dog final on 177 points.
As for Jake, Mr Thompson said it was his determination that gave him the edge.
"He just loves his work ... he's just been very consistent."
"I manage a farm down at Benalla, so he's used every day as a work dog. He's on sheep and cattle. Sheep's his forte, but he stands his ground with the cows."
From Henty, which drew a total of 268 entries, the Thompsons would head back to Victoria, the main goal being the Victorian Yard Dog Championships at Bairnsdale, Vic, on October 13-15.
The three sheep trial, meanwhile, was won by a new member of the Henty community, Paul Elliott, with Elliott's Brisket, on 188 points, under judge Ken Robinson, Quirindi.
Mr Elliott, a retired shearing contractor, had recently sold his farm at Eumungerie, near Dubbo, and moved to Henty.
"Young fella's a shearing contractor. I came down here to do a bit of work with him," he said.
"We got great support around Henty here. The local butcher, he's unbelieveably good. He can't do enough for us, and the whole community's good too - they're just right behind us."
His dog, Brisket, "likes his corned meat, too".
Brisket is nearly five years old and is "out of one of my bitches, by a pretty handy dog".
Mr Elliott has been trialling dogs for 30 years and said Henty was a good trial to win.
"If you can win Henty, you've won a good trial," he said.
His last win at this event was in 2017.
John Perry, Bredbo, with Boco Raffa, was second in the sheep dog trial with a score of 183, and and Mick Hudson, Dubbo, with HGH Rabbit, placed third on 170 points.
In the yard dog trial, last year's winner Dean Incher, Adaminaby, and Rafa, placed equal second with Shane Maurer, Stockinbingal, and Tom, on 183 points, under judge Andrew King, Tumut, while Mr Maurer also placed fourth with Stuart on 182 points.
The novice yard dog competition was judged by Dean Incher, Adaminaby.
Barry Parker, Nangus, and Jess, were first on 180 points, followed behind by Shane Maurer and Keeper on 176 points.
Ben Coster, Reids Flat, and Rip, won the improver class under judge Ollie Hanson, Forbes, on a score of 183 points.
They were closely followed by Paddy Mulquiny, Balranald, with Douglas Doug, placing second on 182 points, and Shane Maurer, again with Keeper in third on 179 points.
Peter Darmody, Beckom, judged the maiden yard dog class, where Matt Whitley, Mangoplah, with Gilescreek Sam, was first on 188 points.
Daniel Camilleri, East Kurrajong, and his dog, J, placed second on 178 points, and Mrs Thompson, Benalla, with Karana Jed, placed equal third with Bill Luff, Adjungbilly, and Toby, on 177 points.
Trial organiser Paul Darmody, Bungendore, said the event was well supported, with many having made their way back from the National Sheepdog Trials in Strathalbyn, SA, the week before.
"It was good trial, the sheep were really tough, they were loaned to us from the other side of Holbrook, which we were very appreciative of," Mr Darmody said.
