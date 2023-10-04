The Land
Home/News

Basin communities may not survive buybacks

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated October 4 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal shadow Minister for Water, Senator Perin Davey believes the Murray-Darling Basin Plan should be judged on outcomes, not volumes. Picture by Denis Howard
Federal shadow Minister for Water, Senator Perin Davey believes the Murray-Darling Basin Plan should be judged on outcomes, not volumes. Picture by Denis Howard

Water buybacks to help hit the Murray-Darling Basin Plan target are a short term environmental fix which could lead to the decline of Basin communities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.