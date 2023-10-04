The Land
Home/News

Significant rain event a win for southern growers but will it be enough in the north?

By Jamie Brown, Alexandra Bernard and Elka Devney
Updated October 4 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 12:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Don Kirkpatrick, Maxwell, was pleased with this week's rain which is expected to freshen pastures ahead of a hot summer. Further north the moisture outlook is less positive. Picture by Alexandra Bernard
Don Kirkpatrick, Maxwell, was pleased with this week's rain which is expected to freshen pastures ahead of a hot summer. Further north the moisture outlook is less positive. Picture by Alexandra Bernard

Farmers in the Riverina were the first in NSW to welcome this week's much anticipated wet change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.