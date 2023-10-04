The Land
Bowen Suffolks welcome return buyers

By Rebecca Nadge
October 4 2023 - 11:01am
Stud principal Greg Good, Millthorpe, with Nutrien's Paul Glynn and the top-priced ram.
Buyers chased eating quality traits at the Bowen Suffolk stud ewe and ram sale on Friday, with a return buyer of 15 years taking home the top-priced ram.

