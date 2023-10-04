Buyers chased eating quality traits at the Bowen Suffolk stud ewe and ram sale on Friday, with a return buyer of 15 years taking home the top-priced ram.
In the breakdown, 16 of 29 stud rams sold to a top of $3100 and $980 average. Bowen then sold 17 of 18 ewes for an equal top of $800 and $656 average.
All four ewes with lambs sold to a top of $2100 and $1325 average, while seven pens of 10 scanned-in-lamb ewes all sold to for between $315 and $330 a head.
Tom and Chris Hughes of Bannister Station, Goulburn, bought the top-priced ram in Bowen 220263.
The ram had Australian sheep breeding values in the top 20pc for intramuscular fat and the top 10pc for shear force.
Bannister Station took home a total of six rams to average $2200, including the second top-priced Bowen 220203.
Volume buyers included Tim Woods, Bylong, who purchased eight rams to an equal top of $1900 and $1162 average.
The top-priced ewe with twin lambs, Bowen 210102, sold for $2100 to Sam Whittaker, Mudgee.
The lambs were by the $18,000 sire Sayla Park 210269.
Volume buyers in the ewes included Danny Eggins, Clarenza, who purchased seven ewes to a top of $900 and $642 average.
Stud principal Greg Good said he was uncertain how the sale would go given the market, but he was over the moon with the result.
He said buyers were looking for eating quality traits, particularly those who sold to Gundagai abattoirs where there was a premium paid for IMF.
Nutrien Molong conducted the sale with AuctionsPlus providing the interface.
