Buyers from Victoria, Queensland and NSW sought well nourished wool and correct structure at the 40th annual Egelabra Merino sale held in Warren.
Overall, Egelabra sold 172 of the 172 July/August 2022 drop rams offered to average $2953 with a top-price of $8000.
The sale-topper, Egelabra 220046, was sold to Willie Chandler, Home Creek, Barcaldine through Elders Barcaldine.
Son of Egelabra 200014, the ram had a dual purpose Merino index of +119.5, fat depth of 5.5 millimetres and eye muscle depth (EMD) of 37mm.
The ram weighed 92 kilograms and had a 19.4-micron fibre diameter.
Elders Queensland wool manager Bruce McLeish, Longreach, said the Chandler family has purchased Egelabra rams for a number of years.
"In our opinion he (Egelabra 220046) was the total package," Mr McLeish said.
"In Queensland we need really good nourishment in the wool, foot structure and density, and when you put all that together in that type of sheep, he is outstanding I think.
"He'll be put over a selected group of ewes to breed future sires."
Nathan and Neil Wenke, The Valley, Walbundrie, purchased one of the two top-priced paddock rams, Egelabra 222644, for $6000.
The ram weighed 92kg and had an EMD of 36mm and dual purpose Merino index of +114.8.
"We were looking for micron around 17 and 18, but also the quality and nourishment of the wool as well as the overall structure of the sheep," Nathan Wenke said.
"We'll join the ram to 330 Egelabra ewes in mid October."
The second top-priced paddock ram, Egelabra 220584, was purchased by Dutton Park, Young for $6000.
The ram weighed 96kg and had a 20.2-micron fibre diameter.
Dutton Park, also purchased eight other rams to average $3666.
Volume buyer Womboin Station, Girilambone, purchased 21 rams to a top price of $5500 to average $2928.
Egelabra general manager Cam Munro said he was very happy with the sale under the current market conditions.
"When meat prices are good, wool is a bonus to every operation, but when meat prices are lower wool is survival when you're breeding merinos," he said.
"I think the rain today will certainly put a smile on people's faces, and the storm on the roof was worth an extra bid."
GW Welsh Pty Ltd, Locksley, Nyngan, purchased 19 rams to a top price of $4500 twice.
The Turner family, West Point, Gulargambone, purchased 14 rams to a top price of $6000 to average $3785.
Peter Schuster, Benalong, Dubbo, purchased six rams to a top price of $4500.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Nutrien, with Paul Dooley, Tamworth, as auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
