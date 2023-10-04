The Land
Egelabra Merinos celebrates 40th annual sale

By Elka Devney
October 4 2023 - 8:03pm
Paul Dooley, Tamworth, Bruce McLeish and Duncan Ferguson, Elders, Jack Kelly, Egelabra, Brad Wilson, Nutrien, and Duncan Lance, Egelabra, with the top-priced ram, which sold for $8000. Picture by Elka Devney
Buyers from Victoria, Queensland and NSW sought well nourished wool and correct structure at the 40th annual Egelabra Merino sale held in Warren.

