Senza committed to sustainable development in Australia

In a major development for sustainable energy, Brisbane local Geoffrey Eberhard is bringing Senza, the internationally renowned hydrogen energy and environmental technology company, to Australia, Papua New Guinea (PNG), and the Pacific Islands.



Mr Eberhard said the move underscores Senza's dedication to expanding its presence in the Australasia-Pacific region, while also contributing to our country's commitment and transition to a more sustainable future.

Senza's innovative hydrogen generator kit is a device that produces hydrogen gas through the process of electrolysis - the conversion of water into hydrogen and oxygen gases.



Once installed, the generated gas is pulled into the engines air intake enhancing the combustion process. This results in better fuel efficiency, increased power and reduced emissions.



The kit requires no modification to engine and takes less than 2-3 hours to install. Maintenance is minimal, as it only requires demineralised water and is powered by the vehicle's battery - compatible with both 12 volt and 24 volts.

Mr Eberhard said this technology is especially suitable for popular vehicle models in Australia, including utility vehicles, trucks, SUVs and generators which are known to have a high fuel consumption.



The kit comes with a Senza custom, high-precision microcomputer control system which guarantees hydrogen generation only when needed, contributing to enhanced fuel efficiency and overall vehicle performance.

With the addition of the Senza hydrogen kit, users will achieve up to a 10-15 per cent fuel reduction, up to 20 per cent boost in power, and a substantial reduction in carbon emissions of up to 50 per cent.



Mr Eberhard has begun independent testing in Australia on cars, trucks and machinery and has so far achieved great results.

With a ROI of less than 6-12 months, the Senza hydrogen generator kit is a powerful investment for organisations and individuals wanting to reduce their carbon footprint and save money.

Senza Hydrogen is currently testing its unit on a Caterpillar 100L engine in Brisbane.

The new partnership will herald a new era for sustainable energy solutions on Australian shores, offering clients a clean alternative using environmentally friendly tech innovation.



Mr Eberhard said the new partnership has the potential to deliver pioneering advancements in hydrogen technology and environmental conservation across Australia, including future prospects of developing 100 per cent complete renewable energy systems.

Committed to increasing the use of sustainable technology and increasing environmental awareness, the Senza research and development team is applying many years of experience in hydrogen energy research and development and application.



Mr Eberhard said he was excited to work alongside a forward-thinking company such as Senza and hoped to see a greater uptake of hydrogen technology in the future.