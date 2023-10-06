Online bidders were fierce at the 15th Rockingham Santa Gertrudis sale, held on property at Tara Station, near Condobolin.
Rockingham sold 35 of 35 bulls to a top-price of $18,000 to average $8342.
The sale-topper, Rockingham Sailor, was purchased by Bevan Pearce, Bendalla Santa Gertrudis, Longreach, Queensland for $18,000.
Son of Strathmore Nugget N482 and out of Rockingham M109, the 22 month old bull weighed 646 kilograms and had a raw data scan of 4.8 per cent for intramuscular fat (IMF), 116 squared centimetres for eye muscle area (EMA), 4 millimetres for rib fat and 6mm for P8 fat.
"We've bought bulls from Rockingham before so we're comfortable with the knowledge of what he'll for us when he goes over some of our classified heifers," Mr Pearce said.
"We liked his muscle pattern and he had the leading growth figures of all the young bulls.
"An even balance from muscle pattern, length and depth as well a temperament is a big thing for us as well."
Ross and Rebecca Hague, Gilgai, Hermidale, purchased Rockingham Shooter, son of Yulgilbar Penfold P226, out of Rockingham P85, for $14,000.
Richard Stendell, Ben Avon, Brewarrina, purchased Rockingham Stability, son of Rockingham Kentucky K268, for $12,000.
PD and JL Fisher, Quilberry, Queensland, purchased Rockingham Safari and Rockingham Sledger for $10,000 each.
Repeat and volume buyer, Australian Green Properties, Murray Downs, Alice Springs, NT, purchased six Rockingham bulls to average $6416.
David Russell, Nutrien Russell Property & Livestock, Cobar, said Australian Green Properties has purchased bulls at the Rockingham sale for five years.
"The bulls perform outstandingly on their country and have a good temperament," he said.
"They'll go straight out with some heifers as soon as they get up to Alice Springs."
Denngal Santa Gertrudis, Forbes, sold seven of the eight bulls offered to a top-price of $8000 to average $6857.
The top-priced bull, Denngal Solomon, was purchased by Australian Green Properties, Murray Downs, Alice Springs, NT.
Son of Rockingham N272, out of Denngal Lilly N95, the 21-month old bull weighed 880kg and had a raw data scan of 6.2pc for IMF, 135sq/cm for EMA, 7mm for rib fat and 11mm for P8 fat.
In the commercial females 120 of the 120 head offered sold to a top price of $1850 to average $988.
The top-priced lot of nine Santa Gertrudis pregnancy-tested-in-calf 20 to 21 month old cows, weighed 549kg and sold to Michael Pratten, Koolewong, Borenore, for $1850 on account of Greg and Dennis Moxey, Denngal Santa Gertrudis, Forbes.
A lot of 20 Santa Gertrudis heifers, 375kg, on account of Rockingham, sold to Glenwood Pastoral, Cowra, for $1350.
Rockingham stud co-principal Dean Hague, said he was pleased with the result given the current market and seasonal conditions.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Russell Property & Livestock, Cobar, with John Settree, Dubbo, as auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
