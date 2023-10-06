The Land
Tattykeel Poll Dorsets 2023 ram sale top price and clearance

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
October 6 2023 - 6:35pm
Oberon-based Tattykeel stud recorded a solid average at its annual Poll Dorset sale on October 6, with the stud opting to combine their flock and stud rams for the first time.

