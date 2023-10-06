Oberon-based Tattykeel stud recorded a solid average at its annual Poll Dorset sale on October 6, with the stud opting to combine their flock and stud rams for the first time.
The stud rams sold to a top of $20,000 with 18 of 24 lots selling at auction to average $7206. A further three rams sold straight after the sale.
It was Tattykeel ET220054 that made top dollar, selling to Roger Wilkinson, Camborn Poll Dorsets, Pooncarie.
By Tattykeel 200034 and out of Tattykeel 170880, the ram weighed 153 kilograms and was the supreme exhibit at both the Sydney Royal Show and the NSW Sheep Show at Dubbo. He had been used in the stud and Tattykeel reserved the right to collect 200 straws of semen.
Mr Wilkinson purchased a second ram in Tattykeel 220621, 148kg, by Tattykeel 170014 out of Tattykeel 201010.
The second top-priced ram sold for $16,000 to online bidder RBK Pty Ltd, Bega.
Tattykeel ET 220049, 141kg, was by Tattykeel 200124 out of Tattykeel 130320, who was the dam of the sire Tattykeel Jackpot.
The stud also had the right to collect 200 semen straws.
Narranmore Pastoral Company, Dunedoo, outlaid $15,000 for Tattykeel ET 220018, who was the supreme ram at the NSW Sheep Show.
Ken Williams, Ashburnia Poll Dorsets, Four Mile Creek, bought Tattykeel 220708, 124kg, by Tattykeel 160989 out of Tattykeel 210187, for $14,000.
There was full clearance of the 12 stud ewes, which sold to a top of $1400 and averaged $709.
In the flock rams, 68 of 108 sold to a top of $2100 to average $1597.
Of the 30 scanned-in-lamb ewes, two sold at auction to a top of $3200, with an additional 16 lots bought by the end of the day to bring the average to $1122.
James Gilmore, Tattykeel, said it was a great result.
The top-priced ram was one of the stud's leading sheep when it came to growth, type and shape, he said, and the top end of the stud rams demonstrated high eye muscle areas which was sought after by clients.
"The raw data scans on a couple of those rams are up in the mid to high 50s in area - that's certainly something that people are still chasing," he said.
"The sale was really strong in the stud rams especially - we've still got a huge following of clientele chasing that real traditional Dorset type and those Dorset characteristics that we're breeding.
"This year is probably a bit more value for them, but people are still paying for them."
QPL Livestock and Rural conducted the sale with Miles Pfitzner as the auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
