Tools to digitise farms move into integration

Integration of digital farm management programs is increasingly important for efficiency in farm management.
The push to integrate platforms was clear at this year's field days, with livestock management systems like Agriwebb and Mobble spruiking their compatibility with other digital tools.
Agriwebb's customer success manager, Pip Haberlin, said people were also looking at these systems from a standpoint of audit and compliance.
And with the next generation returning home, they had also often already had exposure.
"We do have a lot of partnerships with educational institutions now, so we're trying to get Agriwebb in front of kids a bit earlier at university or TAFE and using it at schools as well. So now they've seen it and are coming back to the farm and are saying 'Mum, Dad, we want to use a platform like this'," she said.
"With our partnerships with people like Farmbot and cBot Labs, there's a lot of data that can all pull into that one point that's just putting it at their finger tips."
Farmbot was a remote water monitoring platform that could feed notifications into the Agriwebb system, which in turn could be used to allocate the team's tasks for the day.
People were also feeling the squeeze from higher costs.
"So they're getting a lot more vigilant of where they can make things more efficient, even from an audit side of things ... a lot of auditors, once they see that you're on Agriwebb, they can scroll through and you're ready in 10 minutes," Ms Haberlin said.
Another system looking to integrate was Mobble.
"We see the Agtech space is still pretty young and we see the future is integrated partnerships between companies like Blackbox and Mobble, or us and other IT products," said co-founder Jock Lawrence.
"Integrations would be tying in things like trough monitors and weather stations ... we want to grow the agtech space through those types of integrations and partners."
Mr Lawrence said the adoption of agtech was only accelerating.
