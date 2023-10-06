Online bidders were fierce competition at the annual Glenwood Merino sale, held on property, near Wellington.
Buyers sought rams with quality wool and well balanced figures.
Glenwood sold 98 of 146 rams to a top-price of $8000 to average $2410.
The sale-topper, Glenwood 220400, was purchased by O'Brien Poll Merinos, Kyancutta, SA, East Loddon Merinos, Wanganella and Kiandra Poll Merinos, Senior, SA, for $8,000.
Son of Glenwood 98, the August 2022 drop polled ram had Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) of +0.53 for yearling eye muscle depth (YEMD), +1.25 for yearling fat depth (YFD), -1.54 for yearling fibre diameter (YFD) and +21.87 for yearling staple length (YSL).
AWN agent Scott Thrift said Glenwood 220400 had well balanced fat and growth figures.
"He has an elite wool with great waxiness and length of staple," he said.
"He will be collected and used by the three studs in their respective breeding programs."
The second top-price of $7000 was reached twice.
Angus McIntosh, Gundawanna, Molong, purchased the first $7000 ram, Glenwood 220282.
The second $7000 ram, Glenwood 220735, was purchased by Charles Heal, Classic Pastoral Company, Shepparton, Vic.
Son of Glenwood 1113, the August 2022 drop ram had ASBVs of +1.26 for YEMD, +1.52 for YFAT and +24.79 for YSL.
Volume buyer Angus Maurice, Gillinghall, Wellington, purchased 11 rams to a top price of $3000.
Repeat buyer Jane Harding, Yanawe, Yass, purchased seven rams to a top price of $2500 twice.
Mrs Harding said she has had terrific success with the Glenwood rams.
"We've been having such wonderful lambing and a lot of twins and no problems of death," she said.
"We're very happy with the wool and sheep in general but the feeling of the wool is important to me.
"The rams will go out for joining with a couple thousand ewes in February or March."
Glenwood Merinos stud co-principal Norm Smith said he was pleased with the sale result.
"We sold rams to five states as well as a number of new and returning clients," he said.
"The stud support especially is a great indication of the type of sheep we breed and their sire potential."
Jack Chatham, Launchley, Ascot, Victoria, purchased seven rams to a top price of $3500.
PR & KF Nicholls, Millthorpe, purchased three rams for $5000, $4500 and $2000.
Patrick McShane, Avoca, Tasmania, purchased Glenwood 220619 for $2,500.
The sale was conducted by Peter Milling and Company, Wellington, with Danny Tink and John Hyland as auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
