Young Aggies from across the Central West are set to scrub up for the inaugural Central West Young Aggies Race Day in Orange on October 15.
Held at the Towac Park Racecourse, the event aims to bring together young people from across the region for a day of racing, networking and community building.
The newly formed Central West Young Aggies, is led by a group of women in agriculture who are sowing seeds of opportunity for people under 40 in their region.
Central West Aggies committee member Rebecca Blanford said the race day isn't just about horses on the track.
"It is about building resilience, community and opportunity," she said.
"We want to create an event that not only draws together young people in agriculture but also celebrates rural women and all that they have contributed to our rural communities."
Central West Young Aggies founder Sally Downie said the group aims to inspire progress, enhance education and foster networking opportunities in the agricultural industry.
"There are so many avenues we can purse to develop ourselves professionally and personally, however, we realised that our region lacked a localised, inclusive network for young aggies from all backgrounds," she said.
"Recognising this gap, we realised the potential for change, and so the Central West Young Aggies was founded to empower and educate the future leaders of agriculture."
The group welcomes young ag enthusiasts, farmers, professionals in agribusiness, rural advocates and people with a love for the land.
With future plans of holding local meet and greets as well as a ball, the future of Central West Young Aggies is bright.
Tickets for the Race Day event are available via the Central West Young Aggies Facebook and Instagram page.
