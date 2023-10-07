The Land
Central West Young Aggies at the heart of inaugural race day

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
October 7 2023 - 5:00pm
The 2023 Central West Young Aggies committee. Picture supplied.
Young Aggies from across the Central West are set to scrub up for the inaugural Central West Young Aggies Race Day in Orange on October 15.

