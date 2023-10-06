While it was "tough going" at Braidwood store sale on Friday, restocking support bolstered some lines of cattle.
A total of 246 head of cattle were yarded.
Heavy Angus restocker/light feeder steers made up to 280 cents a kilogram, to return $990.
Nutrien Goulburn livestock agent Charlie Croker said the sale aligned with market trends.
"It was cheap enough on the lighter cattle," he said.
"There was a little bit of extra support from restockers following the rain, and while the area didn't receive as much rain as was expected, it certainly got a few people operating.
"Most cattle will head south to Albury/Wodonga way, where they have a little bit more feed in front of them.
"It was a disappointing sale in terms of prices, but numbers are still moving, which is a positive to take out of it.
"It was a tough market, but it is to be expected at the moment."
Peter Hemler, Braidwood, sold a line of PTIC Angus cows weighing 500kg rejoined to an Angus bull for 148c/kg to return $740.
"It was a really great result in a tough market with a bit of extra restocking support," Mr Croker said.
