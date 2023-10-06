A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in the Southern Tablelands this week.
Emergency services were called to Taralga Road, Taralga, following reports of a crash just before 3pm on Wednesday, October 4.
Hume police officers were told a Mitsubishi station wagon and truck had collided, causing the wagon to roll onto its side.
The Mitsubishi driver - a 68-year-old man - was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics. However, he died at the scene.
The truck driver - a 37-year-old man - was taken to Goulburn Hospital for mandatory testing.
Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Anyone with information into the incident or dashcam footage is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.