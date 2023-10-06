The Land
Home/News

Taralga car crash: Man dies after crash in the Southern Tablelands

Updated October 6 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in the Southern Tablelands this week. File picture
A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in the Southern Tablelands this week. File picture

A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in the Southern Tablelands this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.