Numbers were down again this month for a total yarding of 77 head during the Dubbo store cattle sale on Friday.
Buyers were from the local area.
Despite the small yarding, Meat and Livestock Australia reporter David Monk said the cattle sold at firm rates compared to all major physical markets.
Weaner steers less than 200 kilograms sold from $210 to $280 a head, while those from 200kg to 280kg attracted bids to $345.
Weaner heifers weighing less than 200kg sold from $210 to $230, while those that tipped the scales at 200kg to 280kg sold from $250 to $325.
A small Hereford cow with her first calf was the only cow and calf yarded and sold for $400.
One Santa Gertrudis steer sold for $270 a head while a pen of three Angus steers sold for $345.
Angus weaner heifers sold from $250 to $280, while quality Simmental heifers made $325.
The sale was conducted by Dubbo Stock and Station Agents Pty Ltd.
