Jerilderie ewes to $190

Alexandra Bernard
October 6 2023 - 6:00pm
Joint winners of the John Wells Memorial Trophy for top-priced pen Will and Don Bull, Irroy, Conargo and Ross Wells, Willandra, Jerilderie, with classer Chris Bowman. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.
The rise in mutton prices in the past week flowed through to the store market with older sheep selling stronger for the annual John Wells Memorial sale at Jerilderie on Friday. Merino ewes sold to a top of $190 a head.

