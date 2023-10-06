The rise in mutton prices in the past week flowed through to the store market with older sheep selling stronger for the annual John Wells Memorial sale at Jerilderie on Friday. Merino ewes sold to a top of $190 a head.
About 10,000 sheep were yarded mostly consisting of 2022-drop Merino ewes which Jason Andrews, Elders Deniliquin, said did it tough during the last spring with the extreme wet weather.
"They were probably not quite the weight and size of last years but still genetically very good," he said.
While prices were lower than last year, Mr Andrews said the sale was better than they had expected.
"It exceeded expectations on a week ago due to the lift in the lamb and mutton market and the significant rain even over the buying area," he said.
"Previous to that all reports were hot and dry. Older sheep sold very well and that was down to the turn in the mutton market."
The 2022-drop Merino ewes ranged in price from $40 to $190 with most of the top runs sold for more than $100, and 2022-drop Dohne ewes made $92.
Older ewes sold for $54 to $96.
The John Wells Memorial Shield was shared by Donald Bull, Irroy, Conargo, and Ross Wells, Willandra, Jerilderie, who both achieved a price of $190.
Mr Bull sold a pen 241 June/July 2022-drop Merino ewes, with Woodpark Poll blood, August shorn, for the top-price.
Mr Wells sold 201 May/June 2022-drop Merino ewes, with Willandra blood, August shorn, in a private sale after they were passed in during the auction.
Amaroo, Conargo, sold 425 June/July 2022-drop Merino ewes with Caroonboon blood, August shorn, for $184.
Andrew, Tom and Sam Sleigh, Sleigh Pastoral Co, Jerilderie, sold 400 April/May 2022-drop Merino ewes, with Willandra blood, August shorn, for $154.
Craig and Kate Smith, Innesvale, Jerilderie, sold 200 May/June 2022-drop Merino ewes with Caroonboon blood, August shorn, for $154.
Buyers were local as well as from Boorowa, Young, Narrandera, Deniliquin, Wagga Wagga, Bendigo and FInley, while sale of the older ewes was underpinned by competition in the meat trade.
The sale was conducted by Elders.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.