The Land
Home/News

Merrignee's top-priced ram sells to Echo Cottage stud

Andrew Norris
By Andrew Norris
Updated October 6 2023 - 9:23pm, first published 8:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jono Merriman and his son, Digby, 9, Merrignee stud, Boorowa, with Elders auctioneer, Aaron Seaman, and Rachel Pritchard, Elders stud stock, and the $7500 ram. Photo: Andrew Norris
Jono Merriman and his son, Digby, 9, Merrignee stud, Boorowa, with Elders auctioneer, Aaron Seaman, and Rachel Pritchard, Elders stud stock, and the $7500 ram. Photo: Andrew Norris

Sheep producers' faith in quality-woolled sheep with the ability to cut big fleece weights was evident at the Merrignee Merino and Poll Merino 33rd Annual Unhoused Ram Sale on Friday, at Boorowa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Norris

Andrew Norris

Editor

Editor at The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.