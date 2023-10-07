The Land
Rams set for stud duties from Dell Dorpers

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
October 7 2023 - 12:00pm
Top-priced Dorper ram, Dell Powerhouse, sold to Conapaira Pastoral Co, Rankin Springs for $10,000, with Andrea Vagg, Dell African Dumisa Dorpers and White Dorpers, John Settree, Nutrien stud stock, Megan, Dusty (6), River (11 months) and Tom Groat, Conapaira Pastoral Company, Rankin Springs. Photo: Helen De Costa.
Proven sires were in strong demand at Dell African Dumisa Dorpers and White Dorpers October 6, with the sale reaching a top of $10,000 and interstate buyers being a large portion on the market.

