Proven sires were in strong demand at Dell African Dumisa Dorpers and White Dorpers October 6, with the sale reaching a top of $10,000 and interstate buyers being a large portion on the market.
The sale clearance was 108 Dorper and White Dorper rams sold of the 110 offered, with a top of $10,000 to average $2880, while 34 for the 36 Dorper and White Dorper ewes sold to a top of $3000 with an average of $1030.
The top-priced Dorper ram was a proven sire for the stud, Dell Dorpers Powerhouse 200567, who sold to Conapaira Pastoral Company, Rankin Springs for $10,000.
The three year-old ram, who had progeny in the sale, has a pedigree of elite genetics in the breed being sired by Burrawang George 140630, out of Dell Dorpers Stretchy 140076, he also is the full brother to the national record top-price Dorper, Dell Legacy, who sold for $50,000.
The Dorper ram displayed a birthweight (BWT) in the purple of -0.6, placing him in the top five per cent of the breed, along with being above breed average with a dressing (DRESS) Australian Sheep Breeding Value (ABSV) of +2.88.
Tom and Megan Groat, Conapaira Pastoral Company, said the stud started six years ago with the Dorpers, with foundation bloodlines from Amarula Dorpers.
"It was his genetic background, his overall balance lead us to bid on Powerhouse today," said Mr Groat.
There were two top priced White Dorper rams, reaching a top of $6000, with both purchased by Phillip and Chris Larwood, Bunnerungie White Dorpers, Wentworth.
The first equal top-priced White Dorper ram purchased by the stud was African 220115, for $6000.
Weighing 104.5 kilograms, he also displayed a BWT value of -0.35 and a fat scan of 9 millimetres.
The other equal top-priced White Dorper ram was African Chase 210199, also purchased by Phillip and Chris Larwood for $6000.
Also a proven sire for the stud with progeny in the sale, Chase displayed a BWT of -0.53, shear force five days (SHRF5) figure of -0.06.
The Belowrie Bentley son also had above average carcase traits with a post weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD) of +1.34 and a post weaning fat (PFAT) value of +0.14.
Phillip Larwood, Bunnerungie White Dorpers said that the two rams were structurally correct, free moving, maintenance free type of sheep that suit their program out on the western pastoral country.
"We're trying the keep in new genetics and adding a few rams every year or two," Mr Larwood said.
In the ewe portion of the catalogue, it was a Dell Dorpers Powerhouse 200567 daughter who topped the sale, selling to Wendy Eisentager, Warick, Qld, for $3000.
The 16 month-old Dorper ewe displayed a BWT value of -0.63, putting her in the top five pc of the breed, while also recording above breed average values of PEMD, DRESS and SHRF5, with figures of +1.45, +2.28 and -0.89, respectively.
A rather emotional, heartfelt moment in the sale was when a charity ram was offered by the stud, with all proceeds from the sale being donated to a local young family within the Moama district, with their young daughter Effie suddenly fighting a health battle.
The Dorper ram, Dell Dorpers 220076, was purchased by Ross Gates, Wilcannia, for $3250, with Nutrien also donating their commissions and Kober animal health donating 22 litre esky and a 500ml Glanvac 6in1 for the auction.
Dell African Dumisa Dorpers and White Dopers, stud principal Andrea Vagg said that she was overwhelmed by the result of the sale, not expecting it to be so strong and with a lower clearance.
"It's just good to know that everyone's still interested in our stock and we must be doing the right thing for our clients," Mrs Vagg said.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Echuca, with John Settree as auctioneer.
AuctionsPlus also provided the online interface.
