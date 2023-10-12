Braford NSW branch celebrating 50th year

The 50th anniversary celebrations will also include the National Braford AGM, to be held at West Tamworth. Picture supplied

This is branded content for the Australian Braford Society New South Wales branch

The first Braford bulls to be sold at auction in New South Wales, was at a Bos indicus sale in Tamworth in 1969.

Four leading Queensland studs from Clifton, Glen Lee, Glen Moya and Granville, along with Maurie Rippon from Braford Park at Coffs Harbour attended. This Tamworth Bos Indicus Sale was an important sale and was the basis of the formation of the NSW branch.

The NSW steering committee was then formed in July 1973, which led to the formation of the NSW branch, on August 30, 1973, with 42 people in attendance, including Australian Braford Society president Harry Hinz, vice president Alan Shannon, classifier Bill Rae and councillor Bert Bruggermann.

Inaugural office bearers were drawn from all over the state. The chairman was Arthur Norton, Tenterfield; the deputy chairman was David Archibald, Scone; and other members included Wally Bennett, Casino; Phil Christmas, Walcha; John Cooper, Maraulen; Welby Davidson, Legume; Rob Kirkby, Deepwater; Beau McCullock, Tamworth; Laurie Richards, Kyogle; Barney Thyne, Nambucca Heads; and Doug Barnett, Croppa Creek.

As NSW membership grew, promotional groups were formed throughout the state. Braford Sales popped up around NSW with sales being held at Glen Innes, Gunnedah, and Dubbo. On-property sales were held throughout the state

An agricultural site was purchased in the late 1970s where the Gunnedah NSW AgQuip Field Days have since been held annually in August. This site, which commenced with tents and tarps, barbecue, and led cattle, has evolved into now encompassing a large shed and an eating hall, which includes cattle holding yards, where the branch supplies food over the three days.

The ABS holds a national feature show each year alternating between NSW and Qld, with the 2023 show held at the 150th anniversary Warialda P & A Association Show in May. Picture supplied

Mr Barnett said this has proven to be a good promotional event for the Braford breed.

"NSW members promote and advertise their Brafords at Beef Spectacular Dubbo, Central West Beef Week, Primex at Casino, Ag Expo Nyngan and National Field Days at Orange. This has proven to be a successful advertising tool," he said.

"150 stud cattle were entered with over 50 Brafords participating. The judge was well-known Poll Hereford breeder Steve Crowley.

"The interbreed judging at the show was dominated by the Braford with Little Valley Nathan taking out the honours of the supreme champion beast of the show."

Mr Barnett said in 2023 the NSW branch is celebrating its golden jubilee with the National Braford AGM to be held on November 4 at West Leagues Club, West Tamworth. This was the venue where the first meeting was held in 1973.

"We are celebrating with a dinner and led heifer sale under lights at, Springvale, Nemingha, to round out our golden jubilee celebrations.

"Studs offering heifers at this sale are Baroma Downs, Chadwick Downs, Double C, Elken, Little Valley, Big Valley, Omaha and Southern Cross.

For enquiries regarding the sale please call NSW branch secretary Jeff Elphick on 0477 101 200 and visit the group's Facebook page.