Farmers gear up for Ritchie Bros. end-of-year auctions

Showcase your equipment to a diverse group of potential buyers at the Ritchie Bros. upcoming end-of-year auctions. Picture Ritchie Bros.

This is sponsored content for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.



Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is excited to extend a special invitation to all sellers looking to consign their machinery and equipment for our upcoming end-of-year auctions.



These auctions present an outstanding opportunity for sellers to reach a global audience and maximise their returns.

Here are the details of Ritchie Bros. upcoming end-of-year auctions:

Australia's National end-of-year auction on November 15

New Zealand's National end-of-year auction on November 16

Australia's National Unreserved end-of-year auction on November 29-30

These auctions will feature a wide range of agricultural machinery and equipment, including tractors, harvesters, sprayers, mowers, balers, tillage gear, and more.



It's your chance to showcase your equipment to a diverse group of potential buyers.

Ritchie Bros. is known for its extensive database of machinery buyers, ensuring strong outcomes for our consigners.



The team is dedicated to providing the support and expertise needed to make the most of this opportunity.

Gary Biggs, Ritchie Bros. Agricultural Territory Manager, expressed his excitement about these upcoming auctions and the benefits they offer to sellers.



"Our end-of-year auctions are the perfect platform to connect sellers with motivated buyers," Gary said.



"Seize the opportunity to ensure your equipment doesn't get another year older, avoid letting it sit idle, and capitalise on the high returns from end-of-year sales."

To participate in these exclusive auction events, contact Gary on 0472 811 599 or gbiggs@ritchiebros.com to consign agricultural machinery.

