Coolagolite fire threatens dairy farm that was devastated during Black Summer

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated October 9 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:55am
Margaret, Brett and John Jessop at their Coolagolite dairy farm in February 2020, in the aftermath of the Black Summer fires that devastated their property.
Almost four years ago the Jessop family faced the flames on their NSW far south coast dairy farm and lost, but this week amid sheer terror, they won.

