Burrawang Dorper and White Dorper stud ram sale top price and average

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated October 9 2023 - 8:28pm, first published 7:00pm
With the top selling ram are Burrawang Dorper and White Dorper stud's Nathan Morris, Dust N Rain Dorper stud's Stacey Cullinan, Burrawang's Grace Hadley, and Dust N Rain's Thomas and Gary Cullinan. Pictures by Denis Howard
There was strong competition at the 22nd annual Burrawang Dorper and White Dorper on-farm stud ram sale with buyers from five states helping clear all 176 rams offered and reach a top price of $22,000.

