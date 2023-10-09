Two studs from Queensland and New South Wales claimed top honours at the 2023 Rockhampton Brangus Sale, after two bulls hit a sale high of $70,000.
In total, 187 bulls of the 215 offered were sold to represent a clearance rate of 86 per cent, gross $2,449,000 and strong average of $13,096.
In comparison to the 2022 sale, close to 35 additional bulls were selected for this year's sale, from up to 62 vendors.
The result at this year's sale saw the price paid for bulls decrease by $7390 compared to the eye opening $20,486 average recorded in 2022, with the 179 bulls sold topping at $110,000.
A sale top price of $70,000 was achieved twice, by Daniel Lowe and family of Sunday Camp Brangus stud, Bellbrook, NSW, and Bruce and Leanne Woodard, Bonox Brangus Stud, Taroom.
First to achieve the top spot first was lot 125, Sunday Camp S010, purchased by Paul and Catherine Mackenzie, Coolmaringa Brangus stud at Dingo.
Sired by Gunnadoo Park Famous and out of Belview Darcia, the 23-month-old tipped the scales at 885 kilograms and measured 43 centimetres in scrotal circumference.
He scanned 140 square centimetres for eye muscle area and 14mm and 9mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fats.
Buyers waited 195 lots later to watch fellow sale topper, lot 320 Bonox 1453, get knocked down to Ian Francis of Cedar Valley, Wondai.
The Woodard family's 24-month-old son of Bonox 830 and Bonox B621 weighed 1020kg, measured an EMA of 146 sq cm, scrotal circumference of 40 cm, and rib and rump fat measurements of 13mm and 9mm, respectively.
Two bulls attracted the second-equal top price tag of $55,000.
First was a Red Brangus bull, Jateebee Yellowfin, offered by the Walker family of Jateebee Red Brangus stud, Fairholme, Theodore.
Secured by Ian Galloway of Galloway Cattle Co, the 23-month-old weighed 1028kg, and measured 42cm in the scrotum.
He boasted an EMA of 145sq cm, and P8 and rib fats of 17mm and 12mm, respectively.
Weighing in at a whopping 1210kg and also attracting $55,000 was Doonside 2787, which was knocked down to Warren Miller of Hewitt Cattle Australia.
Offered by Bill Geddes, Doonside stud, Rockhampton, the three-year-old bull was the heaviest bull in the sale, and measured 43cm in the scrotum.
He boasted an EMA of 151sq cm, and P8 and rib fats of 16mm and 11mm, respectively.
The top price female at this year's Rockhampton Brangus Sale, held on Sunday, sold for $20,000.
Full sale report in next week's Queensland Country Life.
