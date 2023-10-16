Quality females were in strong demand at the Southern Invitational Speckle Park sale, October 7 at Wodonga Exhibition Center, Wodonga, Vic, reaching a top of $10,500, with vendors travelling from four southern states of the country.
The top-priced animal was Victorian 2D Teeka T28, who hailed from Victorian based stud, Victorian Speckled Park, Merricks North, Vic, purchased by a newly formed stud, Jayden Speckle Parks, Tamworth for $10,500.
The 20 month-old speckled heifer, displayed carcase attributes within the top 10 per cent of the breed with a value of +0.9 for eye muscle area (EMA), +0.6 for rib fat and +0.7 for rump fat estimated breeding values (EBV's), while also being in the top 10 pc for 600 day weight and mature cow weight (MCW) with figure of +40 for both traits.
Weighing 574 kilograms, the Johner Stock Farm Unmarked 2D daughter, was described in the catalogue as being ' a potential donor pen female', and was sold being pregnancy tested in calf.
Jayden Speckle Park stud principal Jamie Drury, said that he and his wife Michelle, had just taken a changed of direction and started the stud earlier this year, after owning a dairy operation before hand.
"We like the type of heifer and the numbers and the cow family behind her in particular," said Mr Drury.
The second top-priced female for the sale, Topiram Pho-Finish T12, was also purchased by Jayden Speckle Parks, Tamworth for $10,000.
The 18 month-old Mt Eccles Twister daughter and going back to Wattle Grove Moonshine E10 on her dams side, showed half of her EBV's in being in the top 10 pc of the breed, for 200 day, 400 and 600 day weights, along with MCW with values of +28, +41, +51 and +53, respectively.
She also carried the high percentile values through to her milk figure of +10, along with her carcase weight (CW) figure of +34 and retail beef yield (RBY) of +0.8.
The couple also purchased an additional two heifers, for an overall average of $9000, while seeing the sale as an opportunity to acquire quality genetics for the core of their foundation animals for the newly formed stud.
Wellerlou M25 Moby T61 was the top-priced bull who was sold to Te Mooi Speckle Park, Londrigan, Vic for $4000.
The Minnimurra Montezuma M25 son, was described in the catalogue as being a larger framed bull that tracks ideally on his legs and was made to suit a variety of markets.
The 18 month-old bull displayed a gestation length value of -1.1, with a 600 day weight of +47 and +51 for MCW, being in the top 10 pc for the three traits.
The results for the auction were 15 females sold of the 33 offered to a top of $10,500, with an average of $6267, while one bull of the 18 offered sold for $4000.
Two heifers and a bull sold post auction.
The sale was conducted by Ray White GTSM, Albury, with AuctionPlus providing the online interface.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.