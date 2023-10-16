The Land
Heifers topped multi-vendor Speckle Park sale

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
October 16 2023 - 3:00pm
Top-priced bull, Wellerlou M25 Moby T61, the top-priced bull purchased Te Mooi Speckl Park, Londrigan, Vic for $4000. Photo supplied.
Quality females were in strong demand at the Southern Invitational Speckle Park sale, October 7 at Wodonga Exhibition Center, Wodonga, Vic, reaching a top of $10,500, with vendors travelling from four southern states of the country.

