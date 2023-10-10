The Land
Home/News

Connie Greig's Inzaghi wins 2023 Showcase Picnic Championship Final at Coonamble

By Virginia Harvey
October 10 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A large crowd took advantage of beautiful weather and good quality racing to witness trackside Wyong-based apprentice Anna Roper take the last three races, including the feature Coonamble Cup, as well as approved hoop Leandro Ribeiro win the Showcase Picnic Championship Final at Coonamble on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.