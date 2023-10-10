Demand for well-balanced Merino and Poll Merino rams, with a focus on fine micron and fleece weight, was evident during the 19th annual on property sale when Frank Kaveney, Tallawong, Yass, penned 168 rams for auction.
The top price was $6750, while 130 rams sold to an average price of $2964.
The top-priced ram, a grandson of Nerstane 160404, was purchased by Graham and Roy Robertson, Bookham, near Yass.
We buy rams mainly on the visual aspects.- Roy Robertson, Bookham, buyer of the top-priced ram
The measured performance data of the homozygous Poll Merino, born a single, showed 16.7 micron, 2.5 standard deviation, 15.2 co-efficient of variation and 99.8 per cent comfort factor.
Weighing 68.5 kilograms, his clean fleece weight was expressed as 133pc while his body weight was expressed as 100pc.
The Australian Sheep Breeding Values of the ram indicated 1.4 yearling weight, 29.1 yearling clean fleece weight, 28.3 adult clean fleece weight, 1.1 early breech wrinkle, -4.4 yearling fibre diameter (top 1pc), while his Merino Production index was 182, the Merino Production Plus index was 205 and the Fibre Production Plus index was 197 (all in the top 1 pc).
Roy Robertson thought his purchase had great physical appeal and was backed by an elite set of figures.
"We buy rams mainly on the visual aspects," he said.
"We look for sound structure and correct feet, and this ram also has a nice white even fleece with a long staple, deep crimped and soft.
"All of his figures are very good, with a low micron, high clean fleece weight and body weight."
The second top price at $5500 was paid to three times.
One was included in the draft of five rams bought by RJ Love, Binda, near Crookwell, which averaged $3950, Another was selected by WJ Picker, Bigga, near Crookwell, in their draft of four rams which averaged $3750, while Reynolds Pastoral Co, Young, also paid to $5500 in their draft of 15 rams which averaged $2366.
Volume and repeat buyers were prominent and included Booroomba Station, Tharwa, ACT, who selected 11 new sires for a $3136 average with a top of $5000, Eden Brae Pastoral Co, Rye Park, near Boorowa, put a draft of 22 rams together for a top price of $4000 and an average of $2431 and Brendabilla Pastoral Co, Young, selected eight new sires to a top of $4500 and an average price $3250.
Michael Shanahan, Tharwa, selected 12 new sires to a top of $4500 to average $2750, WD Blackshaw, Yass, paid to $4500 in his draft of six rams which averaged $3083 and AR and LR Leonard, Yass, purchased five rams for an average price of $2200 and top of $4000.
Stud principal Frank Kaveney was pleased by the confidence in his rams by his long term clients.
The sale was settled by Nutrien, Boorowa, while Rick Power, Nutrien stud stock, auctioneer took the bids.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.