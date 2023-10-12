Working with cattle has been in Jorgia Scott's blood for generations, so it was no surprise when she pursued a career in agriculture.
Kicking off in merchandise with Nutrien, Dubbo, in 2020, Ms Scott was one of two females in the role at the time.
However, since then, she has seen more women become involved in the industry, especially inside her own branch, which employs predominately female staff.
"People say agriculture is a male dominated industry and that you can't make it as a woman, but times are changing," she said.
"The hardest thing in merchandise was when people would call the office and ask to talk to the boys out the back, but I could also help them too.
"It definitely has given me more determination to do better, you don't know what girls are capable of and I wanted to prove it."
A few years on, Ms Scott travels across the Central West as the stud stock administration officer, as well as processing private and stud sales for the company's Nyngan branch.
"Sale day is my favourite as I get to see the vendors get the best result they can knowing that I've helped them get there with advertising and promotion," she said.
"Some people don't realise how much goes into sales, there is so much forward planning, you don't just rock up on the day.
"It is more acceptable now for girls to take bids and stand up on the rostrum with the auctioneers as you're not only the desk lady.
"A sale can't happen unless the admin team is there as well and just because the sale has finished doesn't mean the processing has."
Ahead of Rural Women's Day on October 15, Ms Scott said it was important to celebrate and recognise the work of rural women, especially in agriculture.
"We're starting to see more female livestock agents come through and the perception that girls sit behind the desk while the boys auctioneer is starting to change," she said.
"I'm working in my dream job at 22, girls can do it too."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.