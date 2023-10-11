A number of people have been injured and one man flown to hospital in Sydney following an explosion at a unit complex in central NSW.
Emergency services were called to Renshaw Street, Binnaway, near Coonabarabran, on Tuesday, October 10 just after 10pm following reports of an explosion.
A man in his 50s was treated for serious burns by paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter critical care medical team, WRHS media said in a statement.
The man was then flown to Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney.
Another four people were injured in the explosion who were taken to Coonabarabran hospital, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.
A man in his 70s sustained an injury to his hip while another patient in their 70s was treated for smoke inhalation.
Another two people were treated for minor smoke inhalation.
Four Rural Fire Service trucks and nine RFS firefighters attended the scene. Four Fire and Rescue firefighters also assisted while police and SES were also called to the scene.
Crews contained the fire to the single building. Three rooms were destroyed and the building's roof sustained significant damage.
The cause of the explosion and subsequent fire has not been confirmed. A fire investigation will be undertaken.
