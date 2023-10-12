A large crowd was trackside to witness trackside Wyong-based apprentice Anna Roper take the last three races, including the feature Coonamble Cup, as well as approved hoop Leandro Ribeiro win the Showcase Picnic Championship Final at Coonamble on Sunday.
Brazilian-born Ribeiro rode favourite Inzaghi to win the $50,000 Picnic Final in convincing style.
The seven-year-old mare was one of eight runners from the powerful Connie Greig stable of Dubbo.
Inzaghi defeated Sons Of Bourke, trained by Rodney Robb, and the Rob Potter prepared Madison Point third.
After taking the Coonamble Showcase Crystal Sprint aboard the Cameron Crockett, Scone, trained Rajnish, Roper won the $75,000 Cup aboard Hollywood Hero.
Trained at Warwick Farm by Bjorn Baker, Hollywood Hero has now qualified for the $3 million The Big Dance at Randwick to be run on Melbourne Cup day.
