The Land
Home/News

Race favourite Inzaghi wins the $50,000 Picnic Final in convincing style

By Virginia Harvey
October 12 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A large crowd was trackside to witness trackside Wyong-based apprentice Anna Roper take the last three races, including the feature Coonamble Cup, as well as approved hoop Leandro Ribeiro win the Showcase Picnic Championship Final at Coonamble on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.