Efficient water usage on your farm starts with Novecom

Novecom have partnered with the Narromine Board of Irrigation Management, who have invested in Novecom's SynaptiX telemetry network to collect water meter data for the cooperative. Picture supplied

This is branded content for NOVECOM



Novecom's services are truly endless when it comes to meeting the bespoke needs of your farming enterprise.

The Novecom team are solution providers, manufacturers and installers of custom sensor-based technologies, they collect and present data to their clients in the most simple of formats to make for more informed and efficient farming management decisions

For Novecom managing director Jeremy Pola, it always starts with taking the time to have a chat with people to really understand a client's business, what they are looking to achieve and what they need out of the technology.

"We like to get on-site and understand the needs of our clients, we understand not every farming enterprise is the same," Mr Pola said.

The Novecom team enjoy getting out on-farm and offer a fully equipped asset management and maintenance team to support your investment. Picture supplied

When you partner with Novecom, you are adding value to your business through tailored data but you are also gaining a long-lasting and supportive relationship with the Novecom asset management and maintenance team.

Novecom may be a tech-based company but integrity and personal relationships are at its core.

"We sold our very first monitoring system back in 2004, a piece of equipment that our team still supports today. We have had a continuous relationship with that customer and that piece of hardware for 20 years," Mr Pola said.

"We employ this same approach to every kit we sell," he said.

"We may not be from the land but we pride ourselves on the personal relationships we build with our clients and the continuous long-term and onsite support we offer."

They are committed to ensuring you receive maximum return on your investment, in their range of monitoring and sensor-based network solutions. Novecom take their services that step further, helping businesses to understand their data and make informed decisions that provide beneficial outcomes.

Currently, Novecom offer their agricultural services throughout NSW but their services are used Australia wide in the mining and construction industries.

Novecom has been integral in developing and delivering compliant technology solutions to farmers involved in the NSW floodplain harvesting regulatory scheme for the past four years.

"Our role for the regulatory scheme has been to develop and supply approved products, including a data acquisition and telemetry product, approved for growers to use to measure and collect water usage data which can demonstrate their compliance," Mr Pola said.

"This program has allowed us to get out and amongst the farming communities and service providers, while that is a very niche program, we hope to expand our services into the broader agricultural sector," he said.

Novecom are excited to engage with more farmers to provide a whole raft of sensing and telemetry equipment, from water level meters, soil moisture probes, water pumps, flow meters and more.

The Novecom team will work with you to tailor product to suit your on-farm needs from tracking irrigation water usage to livestock water management. Picture supplied

Mr Pola said the key is being able to access the data without having to invest too much time or labour in the process.

"We are focusing on those simple layers of optimising on-farm processes and making better use of resources, especially at times where labour shortages are a real headache for most farmers," Mr Pola said.

"More importantly this technology allows better decisions to be made that can ultimately drive improved water efficiency and cost savings to the bottom line of farming businesses."

Novecom have partnered with the Narromine Board of Irrigation Management, who have invested in Novecom's SynaptiX telemetry network to collect water meter data for the cooperative.

Mr Pola said the installation of 54 SynaptiX collector units is eliminating the need for manual meter reads and the associated travel to access each location.

"The one-time investment in a bespoke LoRA communication network minimises the number of cellular data gateways and delivers significant cost savings," Mr Pola said.

"Members of the irrigation cooperative and system managers can monitor their usage to detect leaks and this generates further water and cost savings," he said.

Drop a line to the Novecom team today on 02 49245460 or visit their website for more information.