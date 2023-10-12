The Land
New Victorian stud secures ram at Calga, DD, Uardry Dohne sale.

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
October 13 2023 - 7:06am
The second top-priced ram of the sale, DD Dohnes DJ220493, purchased for $2700 to Victorian Stud Koonik Dohnes, with Gary Simpson, Sheep-trax, Dunkeld Vic, Margie Pye, Calga Dohnes, Calga stud representative, Bruce Barnes-Webb, Sandy Pye Calga Dohnes and stud master Jason Southwell. Photo: Helen De Costa.
Rams with a balance of carcase and wool qualites were well sought after at the 10th Southern Production sale for the Uardry, Calga and DD Dohne sale, held on-property at Caroonboon Station, Wanganella, October 12.

Livestock Writer

