Rams with a balance of carcase and wool qualites were well sought after at the 10th Southern Production sale for the Uardry, Calga and DD Dohne sale, held on-property at Caroonboon Station, Wanganella, October 12.
The top-priced ram for the sale was Uardry UC220052, who was pruchased by longtime client of the Uardry program, Bruce Peat, Pastoral Enterprises, Echuca, Vic, for $2800.
The 18 month-old ram tipped the scales at 98 kilograms, with a Dohne plus index value in the top 10 per cent of the breed of 183.08, while displaying a post-weaning weight (PWT) of +10.22 and a yearling clean fleece weight (YCFW) of +19.65, also placing him in the top 10pc.
Purchaser Bruce Peat, Pastoral Enterprises, said that he has been a Uardry client for some years now, and aims to keep improving his commercial dohne operation, comprising of 3000 ewes.
"You can either go wool or go meat and I'm predominately meat but I'd like to get the balance," Mr Peat said.
The second top-price ram for the same was DJ220493 purchased by a new client for the program, Koonik Dohne Stud, Nurcoung, Vic for $2700.
The DD Dohnes ram displayed an unique data set with the combination of high growth, positive fat and heavy fleece weight, placing in the top ten pc with values of +9.66 for PWT, +0.56 for post weaning fat and YCFW of +16.34, while being in the top one pc for the Dohne Plus Index with a figure of 187.22.
Gary Simpson, Sheep-trax, Dunkeld, Vic, purchased the ram on behalf of the Victorian based stud and said that he had been classing within the progrma for many years now and they have the general philosophy of the sheep have to look right, but have to test right also.
"At Koonik we've got plenty of good wools but were just trying for a bit more fat cover, which the whole industry is chasing," Mr Simpson said.
Stud principal Sandy Pye, said he was happy with the result of the sale, with a new stud client stepping into the program but also many return clients coming back, who are showing confidence with in the operation.
Resuts of the sale were a top-price of $2800, with 46 rams sold of the 56 offered, with an average of $1463.
The sale was conducted by Elder Deniliquin and Nutrien Deniliquin.
