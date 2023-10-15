The Land
BASF launches The Biggest AgriPhoto Competition

October 16 2023 - 9:00am
Picture supplied
Picture supplied

In the lead up to National Ag Day on November 17, BASF has announced the launch of The Biggest AgriPhoto Competition with the aim of celebrating the enormous contribution and importance of our agriculture heroes - farmers and their families.

