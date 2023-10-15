BASF launches The Biggest AgriPhoto Competition

In the lead up to National Ag Day on November 17, BASF has announced the launch of The Biggest AgriPhoto Competition with the aim of celebrating the enormous contribution and importance of our agriculture heroes - farmers and their families.
The photo competition kicks off on Monday, October 16, 2023 and closes November 12, 2023 and encourages farmers, growers, their families and even others who are outside of the ag industry, to capture moments on the farm that celebrate the hard work of farmers and the enduring spirit of all in the ag industry.
"At BASF, farming is the biggest job on earth, made up of countless activities that everyday Australians don't see," Gavin Jackson, head of agricultural solutions in BASF in Australia and New Zealand, said.
"We want to use the photographic talents of many to showcase the efforts of our farmers and all in the ag community - from the early starts and long hours, to working in the fields and beyond, whilst managing families."
The Biggest AgriPhoto Competition is an opportunity to drive greater community collaboration while celebrating the unsung heroes who dedicate themselves to providing everyone in Australia with their daily fresh fruits, fibres and food.
Participants are encouraged to enter a photograph for a chance to win a $500 store voucher (GiftPay) and a framed photograph of their image.
Two winners will be announced each week via BASF Australia's social media channels, and will also go in the running for the grand prize - a $2500 store voucher (GiftPay) announced on National Ag Day on Friday, November 17.
To enter and for more information about The Biggest AgriPhoto Competition visit: crop-solutions.basf.com.au/AgriPhotoCompetition
