Dubbo's Spring Female Feature sale hits $1190

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
Updated October 13 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 5:00pm
Vendors Rory and Brooke Ryan, Yeoval, and Ben Marlin, Elders, with their pen of 20 Santa Gertrudis heifers, which sold for $880. Picture by Elka Devney
Vendors Rory and Brooke Ryan, Yeoval, and Ben Marlin, Elders, with their pen of 20 Santa Gertrudis heifers, which sold for $880. Picture by Elka Devney

Dubbo yarded 264 head during the Inland Petroleum Spring Female Feature sale with local bidders topping the sale at $1190 for cows with calves.

