Dubbo yarded 264 head during the Inland Petroleum Spring Female Feature sale with local bidders topping the sale at $1190 for cows with calves.
The sale-topper was a pen of nine Shorthorn cows, 581 kilograms, with four-to-seven-month old Shorthorn Angus cross calves at foot, 283kg, for $1190.
Offered by Terra Pastoral, Collie, and sold through Ray White Richardson and Sinclair, Dubbo, to an undisclosed client of Christie and Hood, Dubbo.
Cows and calves attracted bids from $960 to $1190.
Yearling heifers attracted bids from $700 to $880, while weaner heifers sold from $200 to $400.
A pen of quality 20 Santa Gertrudis heifers, 440kg, 20 to 22 months old, offered by Brooke and Rory Ryan, Yeoval, sold through Elders, Dubbo, to an undisclosed client of Christie and Hood, Dubbo, for $880.
Elders agent Ben Marlin said the feature made a premium compared to the prime sale on Thursday.
"The small yarding was only due to seasonal conditions but on offer was all quality cattle," he said.
"The cows and calves sold especially well as it is very hard to get them over $1000 at the moment given the current market.
"The pen of 20 Santa Gertrudis station mated CIDR heifers offered by Brooke and Rory Ryan were the star of the show."
A pen of 19 Angus heifers, 18-24 months, offered by Riverwood Rural Trading, sold for $780.
In other breeds, a pen of eight Limousin heifers, 378kg, 15-18 months, sold on account of JP and JP O'Leary for $700 while five Speckle Park heifers, 220kg, 10-11 months, attracted bids to $305.
A good line of nine Angus cows with sappy calves at foot, 538kg, sold on account of Wandsworth Pastoral for $1025.
H and S White, sold 13 Angus cows and calves, 422kg, with Coffin Creek Angus blood for $960.
All pens were judged pre-sale with the best pen of cows with calves going to Wansworth Pastoral Co, Coonabarabran for 20 Angus units.
The best pen of heifers went to Brooke and Rory Ryan, Yeoval, for 20 Santa Gertrudis females.
The sale was conducted by Dubbo Stock and Station Agents Pty Ltd. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
