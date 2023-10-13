The Land
Home/News

Bungulla Merinos 2023 ram sale clearance rate, top price, average

Andy Saunders
By Andy Saunders
Updated October 16 2023 - 9:04am, first published October 13 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Capel, Bungulla with Alistair and Stacey Marshall, Burren Junction alongside Paul Dooley and Brett Smith, Elders.
Peter Capel, Bungulla with Alistair and Stacey Marshall, Burren Junction alongside Paul Dooley and Brett Smith, Elders.

Any stud principal in the country will agree that return buyers provide the backbone to a successful stud stock sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Saunders

Andy Saunders

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.