Rain lifts values at Deniliquin sheep sale

Local competition dominated the sale at Deniliquin, last Friday when about 20,000 Riverina-bred ewes and wether lambs went under the hammer.
Nutrien Deniliquin agent Marc Braybon reported a good yarding of sheep in store condition which attracted a lot of attention from restockers.
"We saw a lift in prices across the board, there was a lot more confidence on the back of good rain in the district," Mr Braybon said.
"Restockers were buying to a price but we saw secondary lines $10 to $15 dearer than previous sales while the wether lambs were definitely dearer by $5 to $10."
The young Merino ewes sold from $50 to $166, while older Merino ewes sold from $38 to $102.
First-cross ewes sold to $162, while wether lambs sold from $27 to $57.
A feature of the sale was the complete dispersal of the Merino flock on account Indara Holdings, Deniliquin.
They realised $166 for 600 May/June '22 drop, August-shorn ewes, Caroonboon blood, and $56 for 550 May/June '23 drop ewes, unshorn and Caroonboon blood.
Other sales included $162 for the tops of 600 first-cross ewes, June/July '22 drop and September shorn by Cadell Border Leicester rams sold on account, Kapunda, Deniliquin; the McKindlay family, Moulamein, sold the tops of 600 Goolgumbla-blood, June '22 drop and June-shorn ewes for $108, while North Run Pastoral Company, Wanganella, sold the tops of 450 May '22 drop, July shorn, North Run-blood for $100.
The Pye family, Caroonboon, Wanganella, sold the tops of a draft of 100 Calga-blood Dohne ewes, June shorn for $128.
In the offering of wether lambs, Gunbar Station, Hay, sold the tops of 2100 April/May '23 drop, August shorn Gunbar-blood for $57, while Indara Holdings, Deniliquin, received $46 for the tops of their draft of 550, May/June '23 drop and unshorn.
Beside the strong local competition, successful buyers came from Wagga Wagga, Barham, Collingullie and Narrandera, and Bendigo, Yarrawonga and Echuca, Victoria, and Mt Gambier, SA.
Deniliquin-based agencies Nutrien Livestock, Elders, and Southern Riverina Livestock and Property, conducted the sale.
