Rain lifts values at Deniliquin sheep sale

Other sales included $162 for the tops of 600 first-cross ewes, June/July '22 drop and September shorn by Cadell Border Leicester rams sold on account, Kapunda, Deniliquin; the McKindlay family, Moulamein, sold the tops of 600 Goolgumbla-blood, June '22 drop and June-shorn ewes for $108, while North Run Pastoral Company, Wanganella, sold the tops of 450 May '22 drop, July shorn, North Run-blood for $100.