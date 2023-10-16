The Land
Better lines of store cattle sell firm to slightly dearer at Gloucester

By Jamie Brown
October 16 2023 - 3:00pm
Better-bred cattle sold firm to slightly dearer at Gloucester's fortnightly store sale last Thursday. File photo.
Better-bred cattle sold firm to better at Gloucester store sale last week with cows with calves to $1000 a unit.

