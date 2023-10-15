The Land
Home/News

Woman dead in fatal crash on Rugby Road at Bevendale near Yass

By Staff Reporters
October 16 2023 - 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman dead and man in hospital after head-on crash on dirt road
Woman dead and man in hospital after head-on crash on dirt road

A woman is dead and a man is in hospital after a head-on crash on a dirt road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.