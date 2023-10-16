The Land
2023 Condamine Bell Open won by Tamworth horse trainer Hugh Miles riding Times Up

By Robyn Paine
Updated October 16 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 4:15pm
From a lineup of 599 starters, Tamworth horse trainer Hugh Miles riding Times Up on behalf of Peter and Jacinta Shumack took home the the $75,000 winner's cheque at the Condamine Seeds & Tyres and Tara Rural Supplies Condamine Bell Open at the weekend.

