The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Billions allocated for vocational training to grow skills sector

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated October 18 2023 - 10:41am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mature-aged apprentice Donna Temple Smith preparing a weld at Boss Ag manufacturing facility at Inverell. Significant investment in vocational training will help drive greater productivity after billions in government funding was announced on Tuesday. Photo supplied.
Mature-aged apprentice Donna Temple Smith preparing a weld at Boss Ag manufacturing facility at Inverell. Significant investment in vocational training will help drive greater productivity after billions in government funding was announced on Tuesday. Photo supplied.

Significant investment into TAFE and skills-based education by state and federal governments has been welcomed by agricultural industry after years of neglect.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.