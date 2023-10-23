The Land
Home/Dairy

Dairy beef study shows pathway for bobby calves

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
Updated October 24 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Sturt University professor Jane Quinn said there was huge potential for dairy beef. File photo.
Charles Sturt University professor Jane Quinn said there was huge potential for dairy beef. File photo.

Recent research from Charles Sturt University has proven dairy beef is right up there with eating quality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.