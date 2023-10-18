It was nearly one year ago when without notice raging flood waters tore through Cabonne Shire in the state's Central West and devastated the small town of Eugowra.
The flooding occurred on the morning of November 14, 2022, when the Mandagery Creek peaked at record levels after catchment areas received up to 120mm of rain over the space of mere hours.
The devastation cost the lives of two people in the tight-knit community and it is widely regarded that if the flood had arrived overnight, the number of fatalities could have been much higher.
Despite the amount of time passed, and a lot of infrastructure work being completed in town, many residents are still in limbo as to what the future holds.
They are waiting to see if Eugowra will receive a similar package to that the Northern Rivers received after severe flooding in Lismore last year.
It is called the Resilient Homes Program and according to the NSW Government website offers home buybacks, home raising to elevate liveable areas above a property-specific flood level, or home retrofit or repair liveable areas to improve flood resilience.
However, little has been said by the Minns Government about a similar program for Eugowra despite many people still living in caravans or pods.
One homeowner waiting for a similar program to become available to Eugowra is Kim Storey.
Ms Storey owns a small property of 40 hectares, Billa, nearly 10 kilometres outside of Eugowra, where she runs a fat lamb operation.
She felt the full brunt of the flood before it hit the town and while her house survived, Ms Storey believes it would not survive again.
"When the flood hit, it shook the house to the point where I was contemplating going out and trying to float because I thought it was going to collapse," she said.
"I'm glad I didn't. But, it's an old farmhouse and it won't survive another event.
"I want to move it to higher ground, which is only about 400 metres away, but I can't afford to do that.
"After site preparation, connecting electricity, water and septic, and then moving the house, I think I would be looking at around $60,000 minimum to make it happen."
Ms Storey said news of a possible program for Eugowra had gone quiet with politicians only interested in self-promotion.
"There's a lot of work being done in the background to try and get a program for Eugowra up and running, but they (NSW Government) just won't engage with us," she said.
"It's really disappointing.
"It seems they just come here for a photo opportunity like when one of our older residents was getting back in her house out of a pod.
"It didn't feel like they came to do anything other than self-promotion. They were just there for the good news story.
"I follow the Premier on Twitter, and that's the only time he's posted about Eugowra that I've seen. When an elderly resident gets out of a pod into her house again."
Ms Storey said one part of the Government working well for Eugowra was the Reconstruction Authority.
"The NSW Reconstruction Authority has been incredible," she said.
"It is government funded, and it does an absolutely amazing job.
"It's just the decision makers at the top of government aren't engaging.
"Just come out here and see what we need, have a proper conversation and really listen to what's needed.
"Then go back and do something about it."
A spokesperson for the NSW Government said there are a range of initiatives and grants programs which have already been put in place that residents of Eugowra have been able to access.
"We look forward to continuing the conversation with these communities to identify how we can best get them back on their feet," they said.
"The NSW Government has paid more than $42 million in grants and subsidies to individuals, households, small businesses and primary producers across the Central West impacted by last year's devastating floods.
"We've also committed $40 million for a Pods on Private Property Program and $19 million for an At-Home Caravan program across the Central West."
"To date, the NSW Reconstruction Authority has delivered more than 265 pods and caravans across the Cabonne, Forbes and Parkes Local Government Areas.
"The Reconstruction Authority is prioritising transitional support for residents living in pods, including referrals to mental health support, disaster relief grants, ongoing maintenance and one-on-one check ins.
"The NSW Government also recently announced a new $150 million Community Restoration Flood Fund in the 2023-24 Budget to support disaster impacted communities in the Northern Rivers and Central West.
"Over the coming months, the NSW Reconstruction Authority will work closely with local community leaders to prioritise the additional funding."
There was no mention of a Resilient Homes Program for Eugowra.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.