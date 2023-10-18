The reputation of the Conrayn Merino stud at Berridale bred by Peter, Jayne, Cade and Jamie Lette, as a source of some of the best superfine wool genetics in the country was underpinned at their annual ram sale when an on-property record was set.
Grown on a sheep with the balanced conformation, the wool is renowned among woolgrowers for bright and white, well-nourished style with a distinct crimp.
And this reputation was highlighted as the Lette family penned 72 Merino and Poll Merino rams to reach a top price of $10,500 as 56 rams sold to an average of $1526.
Alan Ticehurst, Bookham, purchased the top-priced ram as part of his draft.
Black 096, a two-year-old son of RP16-40, had the fleece measurements of 16.6-micron wool, 2.2-micron standard deviation, 13.6 per cent coefficient of variation, 15.3-micron spinning fineness and 99.9pc comfort factor.
Mr Ticehurst attended the Conrayn sale because he was following the show success the Conrayn stud has achieved, which is also being translated to paddock performance.
"He is a good shape and with an elite fleece showing long staple and defined crimp," he said.
"I'm breeding superfine wool for the top end of the market and this ram will only enhance my flock where he will be joined to some specifically selected ewes."
The sire of Mr Ticehurst's ram was also the sire of Perfection 54 who was supreme exhibit and grand champion ewe at Bendigo in 2023 and supreme exhibit and grand champion ewe at Dubbo in 2023.
The second top price of $3200 was bought by Bengora Partnership, Goulburn,
The ram, R1121, a yearling son of Ford Son had 16.4-micron wool, 2.5-micron standard deviation, 15 per cent coefficient of variation, 15.2-micron spinning fineness and 100pc comfort factor.
They purchased a second ram for $1600.
Volume buyers included Howard Edginton, Campbell Town, Tasmania, who selected five rams to a top price of $2000 and average of $1520, David Bingley, Goulburn, who paid to $1600 in his draft of three rams to average $1400 and JA and P Pilcher, Bendigo, Victoria, who selected five rams to $1400 and an average of $1200.
Ashley Wilson, Yass, purchased two rams including the top-priced Poll Merino at $2200 and the second ram at $1800.
Studmaster Peter Lette was very pleased with the sale result, coming off the back of a tough winter on the Monaro.
"The top price was a record for us at our on-property sales," he said.
"So I'm extremely pleased that woolgrowers concertinaing on the superfine end of the market appreciate what we are doing here at Conrayn.
"We had poll rams for the first time and I also had a few extra rams in the catalogue due to the increased enquiry."
The Helmsman auction was settled by Nutrien, Cooma, with Tim Woodham leading buyers through the system.
