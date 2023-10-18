The Land
Conrayn 2023 Merino ram sale top price record, average, clearance rate

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
October 19 2023 - 9:00am
Jayne Lette, Conrayn, Berridale, Tim Woodham, Nutrien, buyer Alan Ticehurst, Bookham, Peter Lette, Conrayn, Berridale, and Rick Power, Nutrien stud stock.
The reputation of the Conrayn Merino stud at Berridale bred by Peter, Jayne, Cade and Jamie Lette, as a source of some of the best superfine wool genetics in the country was underpinned at their annual ram sale when an on-property record was set.

