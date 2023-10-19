Powered up Southern Tablelands country delivers productivity

Historic Southern Tablelands property Gundowringa covers 865 hectares (2137 acres) of highly regarded grazing country backed by the additional income generated from 13 wind turbines.
Offered by the Prell family for the first time in 107 years and with a price guide of $12-$14 million, the property is being sold through an expressions of interest process that closes on November 30.
Gundowringa is situated on the Hume Highway 32km north west of Goulburn and 17km south of Crookwell and has an estimated carrying capacity of 9000-11,000 dry sheep equivalents.
The property is well suited to sheep, wool, prime lambs, and beef production and has been conservatively stocked with about 800 Corriedale ewes and 400 lambs along with 250 Angus cows and calves plus 80 yearling cattle.
Four generations of the Prell family have run Corriedales since the Gundowringa Stud was founded in 1916.
The draw card is the income received from the 13 wind turbines located across the property. A 30 year lease agreement returns $226,800/year indexed to annual CPI.
About 75 per cent or 650ha of Gundowringa is arable and has been predominantly sown with perennial pastures.
Perennial pastures in the well drained granite and red basalt soils include phalaris, cocksfoot, ryegrass and sub clovers backed by an extensive fertiliser history.
The commanding, six bedroom homestead (circa 1905) and its surrounding award winning gardens were designed by Charles and Ivy Prell.
CE Prell was noted for his experimental work on the use of superphosphate, phalaris and subterranean clover on Gundowringa. His work resulted in the improvement of both soils and pastures including the establishment of species including cocksfoot, sheep's burnet, phalaris and perennial rye.
Gundowringa features a 'fail-safe' water system that includes a network of 38 catchment dams, which are primarily spring fed.
The property also has a 4km frontage to the permanent Wollondilly River, which traverses the property, as well as the seasonal Grays Creek.
Inglis Rural Property CEO Sam Triggs said Gundowringa was a unique opportunity exhibiting above average returns due to the renewable energy wind farm project that the Prell family adopted during the last decade.
"Now the farm profits from sheep, cattle, cottage rentals, and the significant income from the wind turbines," Mr Triggs said.
The adjoining 472ha (1167 acres) property Pejar is also for sale, creating a potential aggregation covering 1337ha (3304 acres).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.