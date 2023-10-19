On display at the 14th annual on-property ram sale held by the Avonside Merino stud, Muniong, via Cooma, was stud principals, Simon and Kristina King's latest sire purchase.
A Poll Merino bought from the Yarrawonga stud, at Harden.
"We are not changing our direction," Mr King told his prospective buyers when he was opening the sale.
"When we saw him [the sire] we thought he was too good a ram to pass by as we think he will add to the genetic depth of our stud."
Mr and Mrs King penned 40 Merino rams at the sale on Thursday, October 19, and realised a top price of $4000 paid twice while 28 rams sold for an average of $1419.
The first top-priced ram sold, tagged 2078, was bought by Darcy Barnes, Numeralla, near Cooma, when he purchased his choice of the draft.
Mr Barnes has been shearing at Avonside and knew the sheep would suit his small flock.
"I have just started with 200 ewes and I knew this was the ram I wanted," Mr Barnes said.
"He is thick all the way through with a strong muzzle and nice type of skin.
"His wool is very soft and with a lot of style."
Weighing 87 kilograms, the ram is a yearling son of CP 1065 and had the fleece measurements of 18.0-micron wool, 2.7-micron standard deviation, 15.1 per cent coefficient of variation, 16.7-micron spinning fineness and 99.7pc comfort factor.
The second top-priced ram sold was bought by Rick Power, Nutrien stud stock, on behalf of the M and J Pendergast Family Trust, Cooma,
Weighing 89kg, the ram, 2064, a yearling son of CP 1065, had the fleece measurements of 16.6-micron wool, 2.5-micron standard deviation, 14.9 per cent coefficient of variation, 15.4-micron spinning fineness and 99.8pc comfort factor.
Mr Power thought his purchase for the Pendergasts was the best of the CP 1065 sons on offer.
"He has great coverage with well-aligned wool," he said.
"He is structurally correct and is an extremely good sheep."
Volume buyers included W and J Russell, Adaminaby, near Cooma, who selected three rams for $1000 each, Peter Bottom, Jindabyne, who paid to $1500 in his draft of three rams to average $1167 and AT and WK Scarlett and Scarlett Family Trust, Berridale, who selected four rams to $1750 and an average of $1312.
Mr King was philosophical about Avonside's sale result, noting a couple of regular buyers buying less at this sale.
"It was a little bit tougher with some of our clients not needing as many rams as they normally do," he said.
"But I am pleased with the way the sheep presented, they were a good type and we did sell to a new client.
"As the auctioneer Paul Jameson said, they were a very even line of rams."
The sale was settled by Monaro Livestock and Property, Cooma, with Elders Cooma, and interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
The auctioneer was Paul Jameson, Elders Dubbo.
