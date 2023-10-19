The Land
Home/News

Avonside 2023 Merino ram sale average, top price, clearance rate

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated October 19 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristina King, Avonside, Muniong, buyer Darcy Barnes, Numeralla, Simon King, Avonside, Muniong, Sam Green and Paul Jameson, Elders, Cooma.
Kristina King, Avonside, Muniong, buyer Darcy Barnes, Numeralla, Simon King, Avonside, Muniong, Sam Green and Paul Jameson, Elders, Cooma.

On display at the 14th annual on-property ram sale held by the Avonside Merino stud, Muniong, via Cooma, was stud principals, Simon and Kristina King's latest sire purchase.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.