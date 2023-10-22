I was on my way to Pooncarie after spending the morning in Mt Hope, and I was determined to travel the roads that had defeated me during flooding last year as I'd travelled across from Perth. I'd been forced to turn around at Mossgiel to travel home to Goolgowi via Broken Hill and Mildura, but this time around the unsealed roads stretched out ahead of me like an open invitation and I couldn't help but smile as I watched the dust billow behind me in the rear-view mirror.