Police are unable to confirm what caused a car to crash into an historic hotel in an incident that led to a man being flown to hospital.
The 73-year-old man was sitting out the front of Hill End's Royal Hotel at around 2.40pm on Wednesday, October 18, when a car mounted the kerb, crashed into the pub and hit him in the process, according to police.
Passers-by carried out first-aid until a NSW Ambulance crew arrived and the man was airlifted to Westmead Hospital with injuries to his leg.
Police say they are still investigating the incident and what caused the car - which they say was driven by a 74-year-old woman - to crash into the front of the pub.
A brick wall at the front of the Royal Hotel building was damaged as a result of the impact and there was structural damage to the verandah.
State Emergency Service crews braced the verandah and blocked off the area until more permanent engineering can take place to properly fix the damage.
As of 9.30am on Thursday, October 19, police did not have an update on the condition of the man taken to hospital.
