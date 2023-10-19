The Land
Home/News

Car injures man at pub investigations underway

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated October 19 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police investigations underway after a man was hit by a car outside the Royal Hotel Hill End on Wednesday, October 18. Picture by Google Earth
Police investigations underway after a man was hit by a car outside the Royal Hotel Hill End on Wednesday, October 18. Picture by Google Earth

Police are unable to confirm what caused a car to crash into an historic hotel in an incident that led to a man being flown to hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.