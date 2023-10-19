Capree Kelpies and Merinos drew a big crowd at its annual on-property sale in Newbridge on October 19.
The multi-vendor working dog sale reached a top of $18,500 with 10 of 15 dogs averaging $6050 under the hammer, while 41 of 50 Capree Merino and Poll Merino rams sold to a $7000 top and $2018 average.
The top-priced ram, Capree 95, sold for $7000 to Sunbeam Pastoral Company, Neville.
By Charinga Real Deal 201779, the May 2022-drop, 102.5 kilogram ram had a fibre diameter of 16.9 micron, standard deviation of 2.5 micron, coefficient of variation of 13.6 per cent and comfort factor of 100pc.
He also had a 110 millimetre staple and yearling clean fleece weight of 129pc.
Buyer Brett Goodacre, Sunbeam Pastoral, said it was the ram's wool quality that was a standout. He had been buying from Capree for about 30 years.
His flock sat at about 17 micron and he favoured the Capree rams as they were able to take the high rainfall.
Mr Goodacre purchased a second ram in Capree 356, 90kg, also by Charinga Real Deal, for $1000.
The September 2022 drop was 16.8 micron with 2.8 micron SD, 14pc CV, and 100pc CF with a staple length of 100mm and YCW of 136pc.
Charinga Merino stud, Berrimal, Vic, purchased the second top-priced ram, Capree 23 AI, 87.4kg, for $6000.
The May-2022 drop was 18 micron with 2.9 micron SD, 14.8pc CV, 99.8pc CF with 100mm staple and YCW of 145pc.
Volume buyers included KH and BM Pearce, Cow Flat, who bought seven rams to a top of $3500 to average $1571.
Forest Hills Pastoral also bought seven to a $2000 top and $1143 average, while S and M Greenhills, Taralga, bought five rams for $1000 each.
M and K Connor, Taralga, bought four to a top of $1500 to average $1125.
In the Kelpies, Chris Stapleton of Capree sold the top-priced dog, Braeside Bailey, for $18,500.
By Capree Pride, the 21-month-old bitch was described in the catalogue as very trainable, having done station work in the yards, paddock and on cattle.
Buyer Mark Donovan, Burren Junction, said while he was not expecting to pay that much, he was prepared to.
"I came an extra day to see her on cattle... I'd already made up my mind before I'd come here," he said.
Bailey would be used for both sheep and cattle and he also planned to breed from her as he built up his own stud, North West Kelpies.
Mr Donovan also purchased Capree Pete, 16 months, for $4000.
Garry and Kel Cox, Langdene, Dunedoo, paid $15,000 after the auction for the 19-month-old Lewis' Chopper, offered by Sam Cook, Carcoar.
Nev King, Cooyal, sold the rising three-year-old Buckaroo Maggie for $9000 to GA and ME Davis of Wellington.
Chris Stapleton, Capree, said the ram portion was a bit tougher given seasonal conditions, but he was happy with the lineup and how they presented.
"They were quality sheep and they met the market," he said.
"I like low micron and long staples, and that's what I've been striving to get and I think it's reflected in the top rams."
The top-priced ram had exceptional wool and was also very good structurally, he said.
The prices in the dogs were reflective of stock prices but he was still extremely pleased with the top price, he said.
"She's a very nice bitch - I was very happy to get that money for her, it was a good price on the day," he said.
Elders Mudgee conducted the sale with Jason Pearce as auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.