There was a near total clearance of the 98 Merino rams Mark and Jodie Pendergast offered at the 29th Cottage Park on-property sale at Cooma.
A top price of $8500 was achieved while 95 rams sold for an average of $2186.
The top-priced ram, tag 26, came in the opening lot and was bought by Rinsie Jamieson, Dalgety, near Jindabyne.
Mr Jamieson was attracted to his new sire, a 104-kilogram son of Y001 - who is sired by Yarrawonga Lot 1 - 2018 - for his complete package as a Merino sire.
"He has nice long stapled wool with a terrific wool cut on a very good skin," he said.
"He stands correctly and has a good topline and depth of body."
Mr Jamieson said the ram will go a long way to lifting his flock to the next level of production on his farm where the wethers are grown out as wool cutters for many years.
"I like the type of sheep and their wool and they suit my country," he said.
The fleece of the ram measured 18.8-micron, 2.9-micron standard deviation, 16.9 per cent coefficient of variation and 99.8 per cent comfort factor.
His greasy wool percentage was 132pc.
The second top price at $6500 was paid for tag 1288 by TJ and OK Burke, Cooma.
The ram, a son of 715X, carried a fleece which measured 19.2-micron, 3.3-micron standard deviation, 18.3pc coefficient of variation, 99.4 per cent comfort factor with 155pc greasy wool.
The ram was included in their draft of three which averaged $4167.
Return volume buyers included Allen Trust, Temora, who added 13 rams to their genetic base to a top of $3250 to average $2019, AF Kreig, Blackall, Qld, who selected eight new sires to a top of $5000 to average $2125 and AM Reid and Co, Berridale, who took three rams home for a top price of $4750 to average $3500.
Other Monaro-based woolgrowers who made purchasers included Old Springfield Partnership, Cooma, who put together a draft of seven rams to a top price of $4500 to average $2642 and Coolamatong Partnership, Cooma, who selected a draft of seven rams for a top price of $3500 to average $2000.
Cottage Park studmaster Mark Pendergast was very pleased with the sale result.
"It was a very good sale," he said.
"We had a great clearance and wonderful support from repeat buyers."
The sale was settled by Elders Cooma with Nutrien Cooma and interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
The auctioneer was Rick Power from Nutrien stud stock.
