There was 9695 first cross ewes yarded at Corowa for the annual blue ribbon sale.
The top price was $238 while prices for the 2022 drop ewes ranged from that top price down to $100, and values for the 2023 drop ewes varied from $120 to $144.
The top\-priced pen was sold on account Coachworth Nominees Pty Ltd - W and D Bott, Coreen, near Corowa.
Their pen of 828 March/April 2022 drop, September shorn and unjoined, by Talagi and Raywill Border Leicester rams from Alma-blood Merino ewes.
Other sales of 2022 drop ewes included the tops of 1100 July drop, and September shorn, by Cadell Border Leicester rams from Alma-blood Merino ewes sold on account Colin Harper, Ariah Park, near Temora, for $228, the tops of 500 June/July drop, September shorn by Retallack Border Leicesters from Rocky Point Merino ewes sold by AJ and JC Allen, Byawatha, Vic, for $210 and the tops of 300 June/July drop September shorn ewes by Retallack BL rams sold for $219 on account P Drum Pty Ltd, Balldale, near Corowa.
Sales of 2023 drop ewes included 100 March/April drop, September shorn by Deleware BL rams from Meadow View-blood Merino ewes sold for $144 on account Sunshine Farms, Brockelsby, near Corowa.
The sale was conducted by AWN, Elders, Corcoran Parker, Paull and Scollard Nutrien and BUR.
