Other sales of 2022 drop ewes included the tops of 1100 July drop, and September shorn, by Cadell Border Leicester rams from Alma-blood Merino ewes sold on account Colin Harper, Ariah Park, near Temora, for $228, the tops of 500 June/July drop, September shorn by Retallack Border Leicesters from Rocky Point Merino ewes sold by AJ and JC Allen, Byawatha, Vic, for $210 and the tops of 300 June/July drop September shorn ewes by Retallack BL rams sold for $219 on account P Drum Pty Ltd, Balldale, near Corowa.