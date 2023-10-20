The Land
Hazeldean Merinos 2023 spring sale top price, average, clearance rate

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated October 20 2023 - 5:16pm
Craig Wilson, Wagga Wagga, buyer Jack Glasson, Dalgety, Bea Litchfield, Hazeldean, Cooma, Ed Bradley, Hazeldean, Cooma, Damien Roach, Nutrien, Cooma.
The Litchfield family at Hazeldean, Cooma, have been at the forefront of measuring desirable traits in the Merino industry since 1954, and their impact on the production of wool and sheep across the country was noted when they held their annual spring Merino ram sale on Friday, October 20.

